ALTON – The Alton Police Department is still seeking the public's help in finding an Alton man accused of murder.

Brian L. Edelen, 30, is charged with two counts of first degree murder, each a Class M Felony, for allegedly stabbing 41-year-old John C. Jackson, also of Alton, last Thursday, Nov. 29, in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton. Edelen is still at large with a bail set at $10 million. Police from across the Riverbend acted on what was believed to be a credible tip Edelen was in Wood River, but that tip did not lead to any positive results at this time.

Edelen is described as a white male standing five feet, nine inches tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

“We will continue to work diligently to locate the suspect in this murder,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said in a text message late Monday morning. “We also at times depend on the public being alert and ask they call 911 immediately if they see the suspect.”

In a release, police described Edelen as “armed and dangerous.” Sources close to Edelen said the man has spent substantial time in prison due to weapons charges and had a warrant out for his arrest due to allegedly possessing a firearm as a felon. Those sources told Riverbender.com they contacted the police several times with his whereabouts previous to the murder. They said it was a matter of time before someone ended up dead from his actions.

On Sept. 29, 2005, Edelen was charged with one count of felony mob action with more than two people. On March 8, 2006, he was charged with felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. On Feb. 14, 2006, he was charged with theft of a sum of money greater than $300 but less than $10,000. On Sept. 21, 2007, he was charged with possession of a knife with intent on school or public property. On Jan. 17, 2010, he was charged with aggravated battery of an officer or other employee or officer of the government. On Sept. 25, 2018 Edelen was charged with possession or use of a firearm by a felon and was listed “not in custody.”

Anyone who has any information on Edelen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or dialing 911. People are not advised to approach the suspect.

