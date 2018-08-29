GODFREY - Students, staff and visitors to any of the campuses affiliated with Lewis and Clark Community College may have noticed an increased security and police presence Tuesday.

That uptick in precaution was due to a threat called in regarding the school, a representative of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. The college issued a statement on Facebook notifying people to the threat and adding campuses would remain open, yet an increased police and security presence would be noticeable. Authorities said there was "no credible intelligence" behind that threat, but said they were taking it seriously.

On Wednesday, the college's campuses still have an increased security presence. A representative of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still investigating the source of the threat, but could not comment regarding the nature of that threat.

No further statements from the college have been given to Riverbender.com Wednesday. Anyone with any information on that caller is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087. Anyone who sees something they deem strange or suspicious on any of Lewis and Clark Community College's campuses is asked to contact campus security at (618) 466-7000 outside of campus or dialing 2300 on campus phones.

