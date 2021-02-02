ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the lane closures on IL 140/111 between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, have been postponed for the time being. All lanes will remain open until further notice.

The new dates of the lane closures will be announced in the near future.

The contractor on this project is Keller Construction, Inc of Glen Carbon, IL.

