EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police provided an update Friday morning about a shooting in East St. Louis at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, near Martin Luther King Drive and Sixth Street in East St. Louis.

The brief synopsis released by ISP is as follows: "After a shooting occurred on September 9, 2021, near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street, East St Louis, ISP responded with East St. Louis Police. Following the shooting, one vehicle was involved in a collision with a MetroLink train at the Martin Luther King Drive MetroLink crossing.

"Six victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. One juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital by agents from the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG). The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time."

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 866-371-8477 (tips). No further information is available at this time.

