CARROLLTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the gruesome discovery of a deceased infant Wednesday afternoon.

A release from ISP stated the investigation began with a missing person's report filed for a 22-year-old female and her six-month-old son on Saturday, Nov. 24. During that investigation, which was launched by the Alton Police Department, the 22-year-old mother was found alive, and a person with knowledge of the case led authorities to a wooded area near the 100 block of East Cemetery Road in Carrollton where they discovered the infant's body in a shallow grave.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody following the discovery. Lt. Mark Doiron of the ISP, who is part of the investigation of the case, said the person of interest and the mother were acquainted, adding they had addresses across the area from Alton to Carrollton.

Currently, Doiron said the case is being investigated as a “suspicious death.” As of now it is not officially a murder investigation, however, evidence has been brought to the Greene County State's Attorney's Office for the possibility of charges, which are expected Thursday afternoon.

Doiron emphasized to Riverbender.com the incident was not random, adding the people involved did know each other.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact ISP Sgt. Jamie Brunnworth at (618) 484-7384.

