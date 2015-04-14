Illinois State Police this morning confirmed the suspect shot and killed by an Alton Police officer in the 3400 block of Lincoln in Alton was 27-year-old Isaac Jimenez.

Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Mark Doiron confirmed Jimenez’s identity as the suspect who was shot and killed and said the same person was also involved in the search in Worden on Sunday night.

“His last known address was in St. Louis,” Doiron said of Jimenez. “He was involved in the Worden situation and named as a person of interest in the shooting in St. Louis County.”

Doiron said it was his understanding that someone had reported seeing Jimenez at a Worden house or a specific area and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called but unable to locate him on Sunday.

Jimenez resurfaced again Monday night on the porch of an acquaintance who lived on Lincoln Street in Alton.

“One of the homeowners knew he was possibly a person of interest and wanted in a St. Louis County shooting and fled the house with children,” Doiron

said. “A homeowner called the police and said the wanted subject was at the residence and Alton Police responded and confronted him.

“I initially told news media it was just a weapon displayed but he displayed a handgun and refused verbal commands to drop the weapon and the officer subsequently shot him,” Doiron added. “The officers on hand administered first aid and called EMS and he expired at the scene shortly thereafter.”

Doiron said the Alton Police officer said he felt in fear of his life and subsequently discharged his service weapon at the suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled for today on Jimenez and will include a toxicology evaluation. The toxicology results won’t be available for about six weeks.

Once the ISP investigation is completed, a report will be sent to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office where it will determine whether the officer acted appropriately under Illinois law.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons contacted the Illinois State Police within 10 minutes of the shooting to do the investigation because it involved one of his officers and the desire to avoid any conflicts of interest in the investigation.

Doiron said no one was inside the residence where the incident occurred at the time of the shooting.

“We are still gathering through the day the timeline of what Jimenez was doing and who he had contact with,” Doiron said

