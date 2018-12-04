Identity of woman killed in Godfrey crash released
GODFREY – The Madison County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman killed in a Nov. 30 collision at West Delmar Ave. and Vollmer Lane in Godfrey.
Shannon M. King, 43, of Jerseyville, was killed in the collision, which occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambarian confirmed to Riverbender a fatality had occurred in the crash and both Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
A representative of the Madison County Coroner's Office said the case was still a pending investigation.
