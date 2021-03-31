COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64, as well as the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis will close as early as April 1, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on eastbound I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October.

The ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound I-55/64, which was closed Feb. 22, will remain closed.

In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 as well as the right lane of northbound I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. Interstate 64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

Extensive delays are expected during weekday evening rush hours. The public is urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Carpooling and using public transportation, following public health guidelines, are encouraged as well.

Drivers must pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The closures are part of a $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. The overall project will require various lane closures, with updated information provided in advance of each new traffic configuration.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing in all modes of transportation. Year One included improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

