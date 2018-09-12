EAST ALTON – The East Alton Police Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at knife-point Tuesday afternoon.

Major Christian Cranmer said the robbery occurred around 12:51 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pence after a 59-year-old woman had withdrawn money from the nearby First Mid-America Credit Union. The man was described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a hat. Cranmer said the suspect produced a knife at the credit union and demanded money from the woman. He said he is unsure if the suspect was watching the woman withdraw money at the credit union or if the attack was more random.

A suspect matching that description was spotted on a Madison County Transit bus, but once that bus arrived in Alton, police determined he was the wrong man. Police also swept the area around the robbery, but could not find a person matching the woman's description, despite her saying he fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

