DELWOOD – The Illinois State Police is providing the following updates concerning the ongoing search for Dracy “Clint” Pendleton in northern Pope County.

He was last seen Monday, May 10th at approximately 9:15 a.m. wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, and boots. Pendelton has shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. An updated photo is attached.

"We understand Mr. Pendelton has sustained a possible gunshot wound to his neck from the incident in Champaign County," the Illinois State Police said in a release. "He has also been reported as having a prior unrelated knee injury that would possibly cause him to walk with a limp.

"We want a peaceful resolution to this situation. We sincerely hope Mr. Pendelton turns himself in without incident."

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Illinois State Police, at 618-542-1483, or dial 911.

