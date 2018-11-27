GRANITE CITY – An arrest has been made in regards to online threats against Granite City High School Tuesday morning.

Dylan T. Stacy, 18, of the 3200 block of Carlson Ave. in Granite City, was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 Felony, for allegedly making threats against the high school in a forum post, which was circulated through local social media pages. Bond for Stacy was set for $100,000. Detective Lt. Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department thanked the residents of the Granite City School District for their cooperation with the police investigation.

Granite City High School Superintendent Jim Greenwald confirmed staff and administration within the school district were aware of the threats issued on the internet. Those threats were brought to the attention of the police at 5:52 p.m. Monday evening. Stacy was in police custody by 7:40 p.m. Charges were placed against him Tuesday afternoon.

