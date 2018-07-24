WEST ALTON - Burnt remains were discovered in West Alton early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the St. Charles County Police Department.

Police were called to the scene of what was described as a death investigation in West Alton around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of the Maple Island Access, according to the release. Officers discovered burnt human remains upon their arrival. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in the near future with the hopes of confirming the victim's identity.

No other details have been released at this time, but St. Charles Police Public Information Officer Val Joyner said the case is considered "active" at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3002, which is the department's crime tips line.

