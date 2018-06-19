ALTON - Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna released several photos of two suspects in a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Two pharmacy robberies have Alton Police seeking info about suspects. Suspects in the second robbery were described as black males wearing dark jeans and gray shirts as well as hats. They may have been in their mid-to-late 20s and were average or above average build.

The suspects in the Tuesday morning robbery were described as two black males in gray shirts and dark jeans wearing hats. They are believed to be in their mid-to-late 20s and are average to above average build. They are suspected of robbing the Walgreens 24-hour pharmacy on Washington around 3 a.m. Tuesday and making off with a large number of opioid painkillers after allegedly injuring a cashier on duty.

That cashier is reported by police to be in stable condition in a St. Louis hospital. At a Tuesday morning press conference, Alton Police Chief of Detectives Gary Cranmer would not comment on how the woman was injured, but said no shots were fired.

These suspects escaped in a currently-unknown vehicle, which traveled on College Avenue. Cranmer said surveillance systems in the area are being reviewed to get a better description of the suspect vehicle.

Tuesday's robbery comes on the heels of another similar robbery, which took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at the nearby CVS 24-hour pharmacy on Washington. Suspects in that case were described as two black males in their 20s with slim to average builds wearing hooded sweatshirts. One had a spider webbing tattoo across his left hand and fingers. Those suspects made off with as much as $30,000 in prescription painkillers.

It is not known at this time if both sets of suspects are one in the same, but Cranmer said he believed the two events were related. Suspects in Sunday's robbery escaped in a currently-unknown vehicle down Route Three. In an earlier interview with Riverbender.com, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said pill bottles were found near Hartford connected to the case.

Anyone with any information on these suspects or the Sunday incident, of which no pictures have been released to the media at this time, is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

