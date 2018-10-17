ALTON – The Alton Police Department will be hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding Tuesday's murder of Godfrey Village Trustee and local Realtor Eldon “Twirp” Williams.

Early reports from the scene stated the police took someone into custody after the shooting death of Williams, but this has not been confirmed at this time. Grief counselors are also on hand at the Godfrey Village Hall Wednesday for those who need them. The purpose of the conference, which will be held at 3 p.m. at the Alton Law Enforcement Center Courtroom, located at 1700 E. Broadway, is officially to “update the public regarding the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of West Delmar in Alton.” The shooting occurred just before noon on Tuesday, reportedly after Williams finished showing a home.

At the conference will be Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons, who will each provide remarks.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon they worked with the Alton Police Department in this case.

Riverbender.com will have reporters at that conference and will provide updates as they are made available.

