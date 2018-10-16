ALTON - The Alton Police released information around 2 p.m. that the Alton Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of a shooting death in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue just before noon today.

The identity of the victim, an 87-year-old white male of Alton, IL, will not be released until family notifications have been completed.

One person of interest is in custody at this time, however, it is far too early in the investigation to provide any further information. The Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

