ALTON - The Alton Police released information around 2 p.m. that the Alton Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of a shooting death in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue just before noon today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The identity of the victim, an 87-year-old white male of Alton, IL, will not be released until family notifications have been completed.

One person of interest is in custody at this time, however, it is far too early in the investigation to provide any further information. The Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

5 days ago - Chief Ford: Studio 420 And Liquid Courage Closed Until Further Notice After Alton Police Raid

Mar 14, 2024 - Alton Teen Arrested For First Degree Murder Of 13-Year-Old

Feb 21, 2024 - Two In Custody After A Report They Were In A Home Under Rehabilitation

5 days ago - Law Enforcement Engages In Apparent Major Investigation At Broadway And Cherry In Alton

Feb 14, 2024 - 13-Year-Old Critically Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Highland In Alton Dies

 