ALTON – The Alton Police Department is seeking persons of interest regarding a shooting just before midnight Wednesday night.

An unidentified 29-year-old male was shot in the shoulder and arm at a residence in the 2300 block of Salu around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the injuries sustained were not life-threatening, adding the injured party was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. From there he was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital – as is the standard procedure for gunshot victims.

Simmons said detectives from his department “hit the ground running” Thursday morning in regards to the case, adding no further details are available at this time.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.