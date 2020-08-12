SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the cancellation of World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) shooting and field trial events scheduled for September and October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Projected attendance for some of our upcoming events could violate social distancing and crowd size requirements included in Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “While canceling these events was an extremely difficult and painful decision, as the pandemic continues and cases increase in southern Illinois, we know it was the right decision and the best way to protect the health and safety of attendees, volunteers, and staff. We look forward to working with the hosting organizations to accommodate these events when we move to the other side of this crisis.”

The following events scheduled to take place at WSRC have been canceled:

U.S. Open, Sept. 9-13, 2020

Illinois State International Defensive Pistol Association Championship, Sept. 17-19, 2020

Retrievers Unlimited Field Trial, Sept. 26-27, 2020

Spartan 300, Oct. 16-18, 2020

Association of College Unions International, Oct. 23-25, 2020

Events which will not exceed 50 participants and staff and follow other public health directives will continue as planned.

