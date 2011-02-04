Godfrey, Ill. – Take your senses on a trip across Europe this semester with wine workshops every month hosted by Crushed Grapes Wine Shop of Edwardsville and Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division.

The workshops, offered on the second Wednesday night of each month year-round (except June-August), feature different wines and may feature special guest presenters.

“It’s strictly talk about different wines from different regions; how to read labels, what kind of glass to use – every month is something different,” said Len Scaturro, instructor and owner of Crushed Grapes. “If you want to know anything about any kind of wines from different regions,

you will leave here knowledgeable about reading labels, grapes, tasting, flavor, etiquette and more. I’m a firm believer in education. The more people know, the better.”

Coming up:

· Feb 9 – Wines from the Piemonte (Northwest) region of Italy

· March 16 – Wines of Austria

· April 13- Wines of France (Bordeaux and Burgundies)

· May 11 – Wine from the Tuscano (Southern) region of Italy

"One of the best things about these workshops is the opportunity to sample several different wines in one evening,” said Katie Sledge, CCL assistant director. “I've found some of my favorites that way. And it's more than just sampling, I know when I go to a workshop at Crushed Grapes, I'm going to learn something too.”

Scaturro worked in wine and spirit distribution for 13 years and opened Crushed Grapes in 1999. Though food pairings and almost 90 different imported and handcrafted beers are also featured in the store, it has mostly a wine and spirit background. “It’s all about the wine,” according

to Crushed Grapes’ motto.

Workshops also include food pairings, and participants can take the fun home afterward thanks to the in-store discount Scaturro offers.

CCL has been partnering with Crushed Grapes since 2005. Approximately 50 participants go through the course each semester.

“Our partnership with Crushed Grapes has been a very rewarding experience, both in the relationships it has created with members of our community and in the wine education it provides month after month,” Sledge said.

Crushed Grapes is open Monday through Saturday with wine tastings from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays. For $5, guests get to sample 5-6 different wines and sometimes beers, and the proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Learn more at http://www.crushedgrapesltd.com/.

Register today at www.lc.edu, or call Sledge at (618) 468-5750.

