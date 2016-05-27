GODFREY – Whether you have two legs or four, there are upcoming summer yoga classes just for you.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering two new yoga classes in Edwardsville this summer–Yoga: On the Mat and Beyond and Doga.

“Yoga of any kind is beneficial on so many levels, and, it is different for each person.” said CCL Yoga Instructor Donna Bartley. “Everyone can do yoga. It isn't off limits to anyone. But, it becomes special when you start to feel yoga. Doga is a great way to start to feel yoga. Dogs are grounded and present in the moment. We can learn so much from them: everything from unconditional love and living full out to knowing when to take a nap.”

Doga helps humans and dogs connect in a fun and unique way. Doga classes will be offered Saturday mornings from 8-8:45 a.m. June 4 to July 9 at L&C’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville.

The cost is $30 and participants should bring a yoga mat, water and supplies to clean up doggie messes. The registration deadline is May 30.

Yoga: On the Mat and Beyond is designed to enhance the yoga experience by exploring ways to incorporate topics like pure potentiality, least effort and dharma into daily life. The physical benefits of yoga include flexibility, balance, muscle tone and endurance, but this class aims to tap into the psychological benefits of yoga as well.

Yoga: On the Mat and Beyond classes will be offered Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., July 14 to Aug. 18 at the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. The cost is $50 and participants should bring a yoga mat, water and notebook with them. The registration deadline is July 11.

“We are always looking for unique topics that blend education and life together,” said Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “These two new opportunities are ideal for anyone wanting to take their yoga practice and application to another level.”

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call (618) 468-5701.

