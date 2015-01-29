Media Advisory:  Explosive Demolition of the Old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges

Granite City –

Who:   The Illinois Department of Transportation

What:  The second of three explosive demolitions of the old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges

When:  Tuesday, February 3, 2015, at 10:00 a.m.

From I-270 Eastbound (Closed to traffic at Riverview Drive at 10:00 a.m.)

  • Take I-270 eastbound across the new I-270 canal bridges
  • Take Exit 3a to southbound IL Route 3
  • Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road
  • Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location

From I-270 Westbound (Closed to traffic at Illinois Route 3 at 10:00 a.m.)

  • Take I-270 westbound
  • Take Exit 3 and make a left at the traffic signal onto southbound IL Route 3
  • Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road
  • Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location

From Downtown St. Louis

  • Take the McKinley Bridge into Illinois
  • Continue northbound on IL Route 3
  • Turn left onto West Chain of Rocks Road just before I-270
  • Continue up to West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location

Police will be enforcing a 1000’ clear zone from the blast.  There will be no exceptions to the clear zone.

