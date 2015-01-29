Upcoming road closures due to explosive demolition of the Old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges
Media Advisory: Explosive Demolition of the Old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges
Granite City –
Who: The Illinois Department of Transportation
What: The second of three explosive demolitions of the old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges
When: Tuesday, February 3, 2015, at 10:00 a.m.
From I-270 Eastbound (Closed to traffic at Riverview Drive at 10:00 a.m.)
- Take I-270 eastbound across the new I-270 canal bridges
- Take Exit 3a to southbound IL Route 3
- Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road
- Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location
From I-270 Westbound (Closed to traffic at Illinois Route 3 at 10:00 a.m.)
- Take I-270 westbound
- Take Exit 3 and make a left at the traffic signal onto southbound IL Route 3
- Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road
- Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location
From Downtown St. Louis
- Take the McKinley Bridge into Illinois
- Continue northbound on IL Route 3
- Turn left onto West Chain of Rocks Road just before I-270
- Continue up to West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location
Police will be enforcing a 1000’ clear zone from the blast. There will be no exceptions to the clear zone.
