Upcoming road closures due to explosive demolition of the Old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges

Media Advisory: Explosive Demolition of the Old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges

Granite City – Who: The Illinois Department of Transportation

What: The second of three explosive demolitions of the old I-270 Mississippi Canal Bridges

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2015, at 10:00 a.m.

From I-270 Eastbound (Closed to traffic at Riverview Drive at 10:00 a.m.)

Take I-270 eastbound across the new I-270 canal bridges

Take Exit 3a to southbound IL Route 3

Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road

Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location From I-270 Westbound (Closed to traffic at Illinois Route 3 at 10:00 a.m.) Take I-270 westbound

Take Exit 3 and make a left at the traffic signal onto southbound IL Route 3

Turn right at first stoplight which is West Chain of Rocks Road

Continue up to the West Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge where a flagger will direct you to the media location From Downtown St. Louis Take the McKinley Bridge into Illinois

Continue northbound on IL Route 3

Turn left onto West Chain of Rocks Road just before I-270

Police will be enforcing a 1000' clear zone from the blast. There will be no exceptions to the clear zone.