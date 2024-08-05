ALTON - Over 50 junior and senior Link Crew leaders are ready to welcome more than 400 freshmen to Alton High School for Freshmen Link Day on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The day gives all freshmen the opportunity to meet their Link Crew leaders, get to know others in the class of 2028 and learn more about the school before the official start date on Aug. 15.

Link Crew is a yearlong freshman transition program that pairs small groups of freshmen with upperclassmen Link Crew leaders. The leaders attend a two-day, intensive training to learn how to be role models and mentors for their freshmen group. The primary goal of Link Crew is to help freshmen connect to more experienced students in the school community to ensure they have a smooth transition from middle school and succeed during their first year.

“Our goal is to immediately introduce freshmen to mentor students and trusted adults within our campus that can help to create the sense of belonging we want for all students to have within Alton High School,” Assistant Principal Jordan Anderson said.

At Freshmen Link Day, freshmen can expect to participate in various fun, high-energy activities with their Link Leaders and peers. Snacks will be provided. Freshmen will also get an insider look at the high school with a special tour, guided by their leaders.

“I am so excited about the opportunities to welcome our freshmen into the Redbird Family that Link Crew provides,” Anderson said. “When I went through the [Link Crew] training, I saw the intentional planning that was behind each activity or communication that we have with our 9th graders.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Freshmen Link Day, Link Crew leaders connect with their freshmen during the school year with social follow ups and fun activities. Leaders will also teach lessons during advisory period about important topics such as using campus resources and making good choices.

Nearly 100 juniors and seniors applied to be Link Leaders for the coming school year. Of those who applied, 58 leaders were selected based on their willingness to help others, their personal experiences and their academic journey.

Senior Link Leader Marielle McCarvey said being a leader can be challenging, but she “wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”

“The effort we invest in getting to know the freshmen is truly rewarding,” McCarvey added. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to see their different personalities blend and to continue building connections with freshmen.”

Transportation is available for Freshmen Link Day on Aug. 8. Parents and guardians of freshmen received an email with a link to the form to request transportation if needed.

For questions regarding Link Crew, email linkcrew@altonschools.org.

More like this: