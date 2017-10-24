GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks & Rec dept. is currently taking applications for the following programs:

Youth Volleyball Clinic for ages 6-13 years. This is an instructional clinic teaching skills of serving, setting, spiking and passing. Registration continues through Oct. 27th.

2018 Youth Basketball League for students in grades K-5th. Early discounted registration continues until Oct. 27th and regular registration continues through November 17th.

2018 Rookie Basketball for children ages 3-5 years. This is a beginning program working on basic skills, sportsmanship, building self-esteem and positive competition. Registration continues through Dec. 1st.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Please join the Village in celebrating the holiday season by attending the 13th annual Snowflake Festival on Friday, Dec. 1st from 6-8 pm at Glazebrook Park. This is a free event, to include pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa, and much more. Participate in our coloring contest by printing the picture from our website www.godfreyil.org and return to the Parks office no later than Nov. 30th.

In honor of the giving season we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Crisis Food Center.

The Parks Dept. is also taking advanced registrations for the Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9th from 8:30 -11:00 am at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall on Stamper Lane. Registrations must be received by Dec. 6th. Breakfast is free for children 5 and under, $5 for children ages 6-12 years and $10 for ages 13 and older.

More information and a registration form may be found on our website www.godfreyil.org.

Please contact the Parks office at 466-1483, visit our website at www.godfreyil.org or join us on Facebook for more information.

