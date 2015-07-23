Do you have a lot of unwanted items around the house? Clean and organize this fall for this huge indoor sale on Saturday, September 26 from 8am-2pm. Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) as a seller or bargain hunter as we hold this community flea market at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Article continues after sponsor message

For $25, sellers get an eight foot by two and a half foot table to display as many items that can fit on or under the table. Sellers are required to stay set-up and onsite the entire event, until 2pm. JPRD will place ads in the local papers, display signs, plus post on numerous social media sites prior to the event. Food, drinks, bake goods, commercial products, weapons, etc. are not permitted at the sale. JPRD reserves the right to refuse any item for sale that is inappropriate. Space is limited, so reserve your spot early!

Bargain hunters will not want to miss this sale! Admission will only be one dollar for all ages! Concessions items will be available for purchase through JPRD.

For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: