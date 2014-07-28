The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department along with Liberty Bank will be sponsoring the final FREE Summer Movie "The NUT JOB" on Friday, August 8, 2014. Beautiful Glazebrook Park will be the site for the movie to begin at dusk (approx. 8:00 pm). Please bring your chairs and blankets to sit on and stop by the concession stand for cool treats. Liberty Bank will give away free popcorn to the first 150 attendees.

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department will also co-sponsor another Ozzie Smith's Baseball and Softball Camp, open to boys and girls ages 7-14 years. The camp will be held from August 11-14 at Glazebrook Park ball diamonds, camp fee is $129 if registered by July 25, 2014 and $139 after. To register, please call 636-532-0288 or visit ozziesmithssportsacademy.com.

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation is currently taking registrations for the upcoming Fall Rookie Soccer program for youth ages 3-5 years. This is a parent/child program designed to teach children the basic skills necessary for organized soccer. Registration will continue until August 22 at a rate

of $20 for Godfrey residents and $30 for non-residents. Registrations may be mailed or dropped off at the Parks office, Monday - Friday, 8-5 pm at 6810 Godfrey Road, PO Box 5067, Godfrey. For more information, please call 466-1483, visit the website, www.godfreyil.org, or "like" us on Facebook.

