Alton Little Theater (the longest running Community Theater in the State of Illinois) provides actor/historians for the many scheduled events that celebrate Alton's rich history. Actors greeted passengers disembarking from the American Queen on August 23rd and provided a "living history" tour along the Lincoln Legacy Trail. In September, actors will partner with a local restaurant (My Just Desserts) to provide "Dinner at Mr. Lincoln's Table" on September 28th(462-5881 for Reservations). In October, Alton Little Theater will produce the 12th Annual "Vintage Voices" in the City Cemetery on Saturday afternoon from 1-4pm. This year's tour focusing on "Faith, Hope & Charity" will feature actors ages 8-81 and highlights the Underground Railroad and Alton's place in passage of the 13th Amendment. The Alton Area Regional Convention & Visitor's Bureau will sell advance tickets for Vintage Voices (465-6676) and promotes many activities for groups coming to the Alton Area. The Theater's website http://www.altonlittletheater.org can keep guests up-to-date on the eight productions offered for the 80th Anniversary Season and ALL the community-wide events.