GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division is offering upcoming and ongoing training programs that concentrate on careers in growing industries.

Even in this economic climate, several job sectors are projected to grow, including residential home inspection, travel and tourism, medical coding and billing, medical transcription and the pharmacy technician field.

CCL’s residential home inspection training program begins Monday, Jan. 28. Classes will be held Monday evenings from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and include classroom and hands-on lab time. The program qualifies as the 60-hour pre-licensing course for the Illinois exam.

According to the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), 77 percent of home transactions in the United States and Canada are inspected prior to sale. Even in a distressed real estate market, millions of homes change hands in America every year. ASHI survey reveals home inspections boost homebuyer confidence in 88 percent of U.S. adults.

Employment of construction and building inspectors is expected to grow 18 percent over the next decade. Concern for public safety and a desire to improve the quality of construction should continue to increase demand for inspectors. The median annual wage of construction and building inspectors was $52,360 in May 2010.

Online courses in travel and tourism also start Jan. 28.

In February 2011, Financial Edge magazine published the "Five Growing Jobs for Retirees." Two of those five jobs listed are in the travel and tourism industry: tour escort and hospitality business.

The Travel Promotion Act, signed by President Barack Obama, created a $100 million dollar fund for promoting the United States as a tourism destination. A U.S. travel analysis recently noted that an increase in inbound travel to the United States, by an average of 15 percent each year between now and 2015, would add $105 billion and 765,000 jobs to the U.S. economy.

The average maximum salary for employees who start their career in the travel industry reaches $81,900 – significantly more than other industries.

Online training programs in medical transcription, medical coding/billing and the pharmacy technician field have open enrollments, and students can begin taking these courses anytime.

The U.S. Department of Labor calls medical transcription a true “work from home” profession. Ninety percent of medical transcriptionists work remotely. Fifty percent work part-time, on flexible schedules. The average annual income in 2011 for transcriptionists was $34,120.

Employment in medical coding and billing is projected to grow 21 percent over the next decade. Eighty percent of coders work full-time, and 40 percent work in hospitals. The average annual income for coders is $30,610.

The need for pharmacy technicians is estimated to grow 32 percent in the next eight years. That’s 100,000 new jobs. Pharmacy technicians work in retail or hospital settings. The average annual income is $28,400.

For more information about the above offerings or any other Corporate and Community Learning courses call Assistant Director of Corporate & Community Learning Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750 or visit www.lc.edu/ccl

