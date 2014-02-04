So much fun and so many classes at By Design. Here are some of the upcoming classes being offered. Register quickly!

This Friday, February 7, 1-3pm OR 4-6pm, a 4 week Teen Beginning Sewing Course

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Saturday, February 22, 10am-2pm, Millinary (Hat Making) Class

Article continues after sponsor message

FREE MONDAY, February 24, 4-7pm (registration not necessary-just show up!)

Thursday, February 20, 10am - 1pm, a 4 week Bookbinding & BookMaking course

Call or email Lillian at By Design for further details. These classes are ALWAYS a really fun time!

More like this:

Aug 9, 2023 - Elite Fitness Training Offers Soccer Classes for All Ages and Skill Levels

Aug 9, 2023 - 2023 Fall Pilot Ground School Classes Now Forming

Aug 28, 2023 - ISP Makes Child Pornography Arrest

Jul 14, 2023 - All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show Returning Sunday

Sep 22, 2023 - Edwardsville Art Fair Features Artists All Weekend

 