So much fun and so many classes at By Design. Here are some of the upcoming classes being offered. Register quickly!

This Friday, February 7, 1-3pm OR 4-6pm, a 4 week Teen Beginning Sewing Course

Saturday, February 22, 10am-2pm, Millinary (Hat Making) Class

Article continues after sponsor message

FREE MONDAY, February 24, 4-7pm (registration not necessary-just show up!)

Thursday, February 20, 10am - 1pm, a 4 week Bookbinding & BookMaking course

Call or email Lillian at By Design for further details. These classes are ALWAYS a really fun time!

More like this: