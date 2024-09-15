BUZZ MAGAZINE - The LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church, located at 2550 Rock Hill Rd. in Wood River (across from the Wood River soccer complex) is having their annual rummage sale Thursday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Proceeds from this sale goes to the Good Samaritan Fund. This fund will assist local families in need.

The presale is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a $3 entry fee. There is no entrance fee on Friday or Saturday, and hours will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days. You can expect to find a lot of nice, reasonably priced merchandise at this sale.

For more information, contact Jenny at 618-466-2328 or the church office at 618-254-5880.

This story originally ran in the September 2024 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

