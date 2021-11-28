ST. LOUIS - Get your holiday started this year at the most scenic seasonal pop-up experience in St. Louis.

Three Sixty at the top of the St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark is debuting its holiday happening, "Up On The Rooftop." The popup cocktail experience is open now and will continue through December 30.

Step into the 360 snow globe creation 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline with great views of the glowing Gateway Arch and downtown lights, overlooking Busch Stadium. Enjoy special seasonal cocktails guaranteed to warm your Christmas stockings. Bring your friends to share small bites and pose with the glittering holiday decor. Guests can celebrate inside 360 or outside on the patios with warm fire pits and 360-degree views of downtown St. Louis.

There is no cover charge before 10 p.m. “Up On The Rooftop” will be open through December 30, 2021.

Three Sixty is located at 1 S. Broadway in downtown St. Louis at the top of the St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark. For reservations, dial 314-241-8439 or email 360rooftop@360-stl.com.

