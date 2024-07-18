NASHVILLE — Washington County experienced unprecedented flooding on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, causing widespread damage and disruption. The Washington County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is working to assist residents in the aftermath.

"We've never seen such rapid flooding in such a short period of time," said Darrah Sabo, Deputy Director of the Washington County EMA. "Roads and areas that have never been impacted before were flooded."

The EMA is urging residents to report any property damage, including basement flooding, to their office. They are committed to providing assistance and addressing concerns.

First responders from across the Midwest, despite dealing with flooding in their own communities, came to aid Washington County.

"It was a tense and unpredictable day for us all," Sabo noted, expressing gratitude for the support.

In other developments, Illinois Route 15 west of Nashville has reopened for traffic, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). While some equipment remains as construction wraps up, the roadway is now clear of barricades.

The EMA continues to encourage resilience and community support as they navigate the recovery process.