EDWARDSVILLE - There is truly nothing better than gathering with your friends, sipping on some wine, gliding your paintbrush across a fresh canvas and letting the world's complications fade away.

When owner Jane Seymour retired from her position as an art teacher in the Roxana School District in May, she knew that she wanted to keep expressing herself through her art. Taking to the internet for some suggestions, she began her research.

"I always wanted my own paint studio and I came across Pinot's Palette in the research," she said. "At the time, it was just an up-and-coming franchise and everywhere I looked, it seemed like I kept seeing it. One day, I was in my kitchen watching Great Day St. Louis and I heard, 'opening in Chesterfield is Pinot's Palette.' I thought, okay, this is a sign now."

From there, Seymour extended her research to contacting the company and meeting with them in September to fulfill her dream.

"They're a young group and I really like their whole vision and concept of it all," she said. "I thought, there you go, there's my paint studio. I started with them and now we're here. It's been an uphill battle in some ways but it's been totally worth it."

The concept is incredibly simple: A local artist takes their guests on a step-by-step journey to transform a blank slate to a memorable work of art, all the while having a blast with friends, family and the classmates at each event. Guests can also sip upon spirits from the business's in-house bar.

This fun new venue is perfect for private parties, corporate events, girls' nights out or even date nights between significant others.

"It's all about painting, having fun and extraordinary customer service," Seymour said.

To sign up for a class, reserve the private party room for your own event, visit the business's website at http://www.pinotspalette.com/edwardsville.

