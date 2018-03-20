Shawn P. CourtoEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has issued an unlawful possession of a controlled substance warrant out for Shawn Courto of Edwardsville with a bond set at $20,000.

At 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2018, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Southard Avenue. The residents complained about Courto being on drugs and disorderly inside the residence.

Courto is currently on parole with an active warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance by St. Louis County, MO.

South Roxana Police said a search of Courto’s bedroom revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia which later tested to be heroin. Courto was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

