Godfrey, Ill. – The L&C Music Department is hosting the University of Missouri-St. Louis Department of Music’s “Liszt’s 200-Year Anniversary Concert” at 8 p.m. on March 31 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.



The concert will feature piano students of Alla Voskoboynikova, coordinator of piano studies at UMSL. Students performing in the recital, commemorating the 200th year of Franz Liszt’s birth, include Angela Mitchell, Luke Queen, Bobby Carpenter, Hongyun Liu, Eric Hammond, David Doran, Tom Winkler, John Nuckols, Dan Kuehler and Daniel Dickson.

Voskoboynikova has been coordinator of piano studies at UMSL since 2004. She extensively performs and collaborates with area musicians and regularly accompanies and coaches for the Union Avenue Opera Company as well as Webster University in St. Louis.

For more information about Voskoboynikova, visit the UMSL website at

http://www.umsl.edu/

umslmusic/bios/voskoboynikova.html



Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, please contact the Lewis and Clark Music department at (618) 468-4731.

