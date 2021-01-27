DULUTH, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced two Edwardsville students on its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2020. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The students are as follows:

Edwardsville, IL

Jaycie K. Hudson, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.A.

Mr Carson R Lewis, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.S.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

College of Liberal Arts (CLA)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)





