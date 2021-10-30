University Of Illinois Extension Offers Online Workshop: Connecting With Cultures & Continents
COLLINSVILLE - Join UofI Extension for 3 interactive online workshops, each covering a different indigenous culture. Each workshop will incorporate an engaging presentation about each culture, a cultural art/craft, and a food/drink recipe to make together.
These workshops will be held via ZOOM, so the activities can be done from the comfort of your own home. There will be activity supplies for each workshop to be picked up from our office prior to the workshop day. The $10 registration fee for each workshop will cover the program and recipe supplies. You may need to add in a few additional food items to complete the recipe.
Each workshop is limited to the first 24 registrants. Recommended for youth 8+. Parental supervision is suggested during cooking. All sessions will be from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
Our focus areas will be:
December 2: Middle East: The Kurds
Register by November 24: https://go.illinois.edu/kurds
January 6: China: The Oronqen People
Register by January 6: https://go.illinois.edu/China
February 3: Australia: The Aboriginal People
Register by January 27: https://go.illinois.edu/Australia
For more information please contact Angie Abernathy at (618) 344-4230 or angielyn@illinois.edu.
