GLEN CARBON - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Housing residents collected 1,506 pounds of surplus food to benefit people in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding area, during the National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH) Red Storm Chapter’s second annual food drive for the Glen Ed Pantry.

The food was collected in each of the housing communities during spring closing, April 26-May 8. It was donated to the Glen Ed Pantry, a United Way agency that serves more than 300 families per month.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The annual food drive shows Housing’s commitment to sustainability and demonstrates the positive impact SIUE makes on local communities,” said Bluff Hall Community Director Scott Baietti. “We’re told that donations from SIUE students collected during this time of year help to supply the food pantry with certain staple items for the entire year. Without the donation program, so much would likely go to waste. I’m glad to play a small part in making a big impact.”

The NRHH is a leadership based honorary comprised of exemplary residential students who value service and recognition. The NRHH Red Storm Chapter has been active at SIUE since 2006. For more information, contact Rex Jackson at rjackso@siue.edu or 618-650-4251.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: