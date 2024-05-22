

EDWARDSVILLE – A reconstruction project on a section of University Drive is set to begin on Tuesday, May 28, and will be followed later this summer by improvements on Esic Drive.

This is the second phase of the total reconstruction of University Drive between State Route 157 and Esic Drive, and will encompass the portion heading west from Esic Drive to near Devon Court. While the work is taking place the road will be closed to thru traffic, although local access will be allowed.

The University Drive improvements are expected to wrap up by early August, barring unforeseen delays. That portion will be followed immediately by the complete reconstruction of the section of Esic Drive between University Drive and the Madison County Transit Nature Trail. The Esic Drive reconstruction work is expected to be finished around the end of September, but weather and unexpected delays could impact the time frame.

Article continues after sponsor message

For both the University Drive and Esic Drive improvements, the existing roadway will be replaced, along with the storm sewers, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. A 10-foot-wide shared use path also will be added along the entire reconstructed portion. It will run from Route 157 along the north side of University Drive, crossing to the east side of Esic Drive. It will continue south along Esic to connect to the MCT Nature Trail that bisects Esic near Chancellor Drive. A flashing beacon also will be added to the Nature Trail/Esic Drive crossing for added visibility and safety. Baxmeyer Construction Inc. of Waterloo will serve as the contractor for the improvement project.

The approximately $2.2 million project will utilize Capital Improvement Program and Rebuild Illinois funding. It’s the first major overhaul of University Drive in at least 15 years. The first phase of the project was completed last year, and entailed milling and repaving of a 0.27-mile section of University Drive from Route 157 to near Devon Court.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those affected by the work while this project is underway.

More like this: