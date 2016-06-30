OMAHA, Neb. - When a person is one of the top high school swimmers in the country, they get the attention of universities across the U.S.A.

This week, Edwardsville swimmer Bailey Grinter is competing in the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb., but each day her mailbox and e-mail is filled with info about colleges throughout the United States. Nearly every key university with a swim team in the U.S. is wanting Grinter to attend their school.

Bailey in her typical style, is handling everything with grace and seriously wants to make the right decision on where she attends school beyond Edwardsville High School. She placed sixth in her heat earlier in the week at the Trials in the 100-meter backstroke and plans to swim the 50-meter free in the prelims on Saturday.

Bailey, just shy of 6-1, has the perfect combination of natural talent and work ethic, and is also equally as strong in the classroom.

She has visited some different schools unofficially throughout the country and many think she could potentially be a NCAA champion one day, that she is that good.

“She is just a hard worker and has natural talent,” her mother April Grinter said. “That is a perfect combination with her body type.”

April and Greg Grinter are equally as proud of Bailey’s serious approach to academics. In the Grinter family, school work is always the first concern and Bailey has never let the family down in that regard. She has set a great example that way for her three triplet sisters and brother, her mom said.

The University of Florida has been one in pursuit of Bailey, along with other universities like North Carolina and even Harvard because of her strong academic prowess. The University of Florida coach Gregg Troy is a legend and April and Bailey both know what an honor it would be to swim for him and be part of that program.

In 11 years at the helm of the University of Florida men’s and women's swimming head coach Gregg Troy has established one of the most storied collegiate programs to even higher levels of success. In 11 seasons with the women’s squad and 10 years with the men’s team, Troy has guided the Gators to more than 60 SEC titles, more than 200 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections and more than 550 All-America honors. In his career, he’s tutored approximately 70 Olympians.

In 2020, Bailey will be 21 years old when the next Olympic Trials and the Olympics come around and her head coach with the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers Bob Rettle said the sky is the limit for her. Her high school coach Christian Rhoten said Bailey has just scratched surface of what she will be as a college swimmer and beyond that.

“Bailey has hundreds of universities from coast to coast with potential scholarship offers,” April Grinter said. “It is a bit overwhelming. Harvard is definitely on the table. Bailey realizes that there is life beyond the pool and Harvard is about the best in the country academically.”

April Grinter mentioned North Carolina and L.S.U. as others talking a lot to Bailey about attending their university.

Florida wanted Bailey to make a commitment in November, but her mom said she got a little nervous and decided to wait until she could make some official visits this fall.

Bailey’s favorite event is the 50-meter freestyle, so she said she is excited to get back in the pool Saturday at Omaha and perform. She is working out each day and most of all now, enjoying the week-long experience of the Olympic Trials with her family.

“It is so exciting to put in all this hard work and see the outcome of the eight years I have been swimming and see how far I can come the next four years in college,” Bailey said.

Bailey confirmed she is still unsure where she will go after high school, but knows once the high school year starts she will have to get serious about that decision. She said she is glad she has waited to sign a letter of intent and knows it is a monumental decision.

She is so thankful for her Edwardsville coaches and the EHS facility at Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center. She said the center has changed her life and those of swimmers from not only Edwardsville but much beyond the region thanks to the donation by Chuck and Sharon Fruit.

“Training at Chuck Fruit has helped me so much,” she said.

