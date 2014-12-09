EAST ALTON, IL - People in the Southwest Illinois Division area have once again demonstrated their generosity and caring by raising $1,762,139 for the 2014 fundraising campaign to help their neighbors and strengthen their community. The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis celebrated its campaign victory at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL on Thursday, December 4, where 2014 Campaign Chair Joann Barton announced the campaign results.

"I want to thank everyone who helped United Way achieve another successful campaign this year. We knew going in that our goal was an aggressive one and that it would be a tough year, but I'm pleased to have worked with so many wonderful supporters in the community who made these tremendous results possible," Barton said.

Funds from the 2014 United Way campaign will go to support 40 local quality health and human service agencies that provide essential services to the community. The Southwest Illinois Division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people within this service area each year.

Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised a total of $73,000,075 for the 2014 campaign. "It's really inspiring to know that we live in a community that is willing to step up to the plate to help people in need, no matter the circumstance," said Scott Schnuck, 2014 campaign chair for United Way of Greater St. Louis and chairman of the board at Schnuck Markets, Inc. "This year, we witnessed an outpouring of generosity from everyone in our region - on both sides of the river, from our labor unions, from companies big and small, and households in 16 counties - to make this campaign successful. I thank everyone for their contributions, large and small, to help local families live better."

More than 2,500 companies ran campaigns and more than 150,000 individuals contributed to United Way's campaign success in the 16-county region of Missouri and Illinois.

By the Numbers

Olin Corporation and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery were the top two campaigns once again this year. With donations and corporate gifts combined, Olin Corporation brought in $323,000, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery contributed more than $200,000.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Alton Housing Authority, Cope Plastics, First Clover Leaf Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville, and The Korte Company were all recognized for their outstanding increases this year in contributions. These six companies brought in a total of $209,623 for this year's campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org

