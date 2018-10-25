EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas drive is looking for businesses and organizations to host donation boxes and collect items for those in need during the upcoming holidays. The program kicks off next week when dozens of participating businesses, schools and churches throughout the Riverbend will receive donation boxes.

A business can serve as a donation drop-off location by requesting one or more boxes to place within their location, accessible for clients, visitors or employees. The boxes are provided courtesy of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and are of no cost. Those interested in receiving a box can visit HelpingPeople.org/Box to submit a request.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 5 and include non-perishable food items, blankets, towels, baby care items, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, new toys and new clothes for all ages, including gloves, hats and scarves. Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2018 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024 and marked as Attn: Community Christmas.

Last year, Community Christmas collected more than 32,000 items for the community. Donations received this year will be distributed to local people in need through the following agencies:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Charities of Madison County

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center, Inc.

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessing

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

The Salvation Army – Alton

Besides needing businesses and organizations to host donation boxes, volunteers are needed for a variety of activities that are also essential to the success of Community Christmas. Volunteer opportunities include delivering boxes to host sites on November 1 and 2, picking up and sorting through the thousands of donations on December 6 and loading the items for pick-up by the agencies on December 7. You can sign up to volunteer at StlVolunteer.org by searching “Community Christmas”.

Community Christmas is sponsored by United Way and The Telegraph. For those interested in hosting a box, volunteering or for more information, call 618-258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

