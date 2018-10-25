United Way’s Community Christmas seeks businesses to host donation boxes
EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas drive is looking for businesses and organizations to host donation boxes and collect items for those in need during the upcoming holidays. The program kicks off next week when dozens of participating businesses, schools and churches throughout the Riverbend will receive donation boxes.
A business can serve as a donation drop-off location by requesting one or more boxes to place within their location, accessible for clients, visitors or employees. The boxes are provided courtesy of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and are of no cost. Those interested in receiving a box can visit HelpingPeople.org/Box to submit a request.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 5 and include non-perishable food items, blankets, towels, baby care items, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, new toys and new clothes for all ages, including gloves, hats and scarves. Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2018 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024 and marked as Attn: Community Christmas.
Last year, Community Christmas collected more than 32,000 items for the community. Donations received this year will be distributed to local people in need through the following agencies:
- 100 Black Men – Alton Branch
- Boys and Girls Club of Alton
- Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens
- Caritas Family Solutions
- Catholic Charities of Madison County
- Catholic Children’s Home
- Centerstone
- Children’s Home and Aid
- Crisis Food Center, Inc.
- Illinois Center for Autism
- Madison County Urban League
- Oasis Women’s Center
- Operation Blessing
- Riverbend Family Ministries
- Riverbend Head Start & Family Services
- The Salvation Army – Alton
Besides needing businesses and organizations to host donation boxes, volunteers are needed for a variety of activities that are also essential to the success of Community Christmas. Volunteer opportunities include delivering boxes to host sites on November 1 and 2, picking up and sorting through the thousands of donations on December 6 and loading the items for pick-up by the agencies on December 7. You can sign up to volunteer at StlVolunteer.org by searching “Community Christmas”.
Community Christmas is sponsored by United Way and The Telegraph. For those interested in hosting a box, volunteering or for more information, call 618-258-9800.
About United Way of Greater St. Louis
United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.
More like this: