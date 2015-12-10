ALTON - In an effort to help those who are less fortunate, local residents have donated a plethora of toys, clothes, diapers and non-perishable food items to the annual United Way Community Christmas campaign.

This Thursday, Dec. 10, large boxes filled with these prized items were transported to the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton to be sorted and counted.

“This is what we call the ‘big day,” United Way Community Christmas coordinator Dawna Gilbreath said while directing volunteers. “Today, we’ll be counting, sorting and tagging all the items for each of the agencies to pick up.”

Through the Community Christmas campaign, the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way collects toys, food, clothing items and hygiene essentials to 14 local agencies. From there, they will distribute the items to their local clients.

“It’s important to the community because there are so many people in need,” Gilbreath said. “Last year, we collected about 6,000 items. This year, I’m hoping we get a little more. The more items the get, the better and the more we are able to help people.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students, board members and teachers from Alton High School and Main Street United Methodist Church members all volunteered their time and efforts to count and sort the items.

Businesses around the area have been collecting items in large white boxes since November. Along with their customers donating a plethora of items to their Alton business, Freer Auto Body also donated thousands of dollars worth of of toys, bicycles, clothing and more to support the cause.

“We could not do this without the local businesses and the volunteers,” Gilbreath said. “I appreciate everything that they do because it’s really making a difference in our community and helps so many people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The final count will be revealed by the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way after all items have been sorted and counted.

More like this: