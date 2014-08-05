The 2014 fundraising campaign for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will officially kick off with its '70s themed event "Giving is Groovy" on Wednesday, August 27 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a selection of local food, drinks, entertainment and a silent auction throughout the evening at Lewis and Clark Community College's N. O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025. '70s attire is optional. Tickets for the event are $30 per person with proceeds benefitting United Way.

Joann Barton, senior vice president with TheBANK of Edwardsville and United Way's 2014 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair, will announce this year's campaign goal for the community at the event.

"When it comes to helping people, this community is one that is generous year after year," Barton said. "We are looking forward to another successful campaign to help one in three people throughout the region live their best possible lives through United Way."

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way serves Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison counties. More than 40 local health and human service organizations that help people in the community are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division's annual fundraising campaign each year.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www2.stl.unitedway.org/SWID2014 or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800 by Tuesday, August 19.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through financial stability, education, housing and health. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

