ST. LOUIS - Starting today, and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 1, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to the United Way at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to United Way as part of the Donate Your Rewards program. Schnucks has a decades-long history of supporting United Way, and during last year’s company campaign, teammates, customers and the company donated more than $2.3 million - including more than $110,000 from the Round Up at the Register.

“Our customers’ generous round ups enable United Way to provide stable funding to a network of high-performing nonprofits that address a breadth of needs throughout the year to serve immediate basic needs and provide long-term support,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Schnucks teammates, the company as a whole and my family support the United Way because our mission to nourish people’s lives is directly aligned with many of the services United Way agencies provide in the communities we serve together.”

One hundred percent of customer round ups will benefit the United Way chapters in the communities in which they are donated and will contribute to the organization’s campaign to build a strong foundation for our region now and in the future. “We are so grateful for Schnucks’ longstanding support of United Way, and it is because of programs and initiatives like ‘Round Up at the Register’ that United Way is able to continue impacting our community,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

"Neighbors helping neighbors is a powerful principle, and when people come together to support each other, we truly see the substantive impact we can all have through collective giving." About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes' 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer.

