ST. LOUIS — Today marks the official kick-off of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2021 community fundraising campaign, which supports programs and organizations across the region that help local people live their best possible lives. Campaign co-chairs Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets, Inc., and Roman Wuller, chair of Thompson Coburn, announced the launch.

“By investing in our community’s through United Way’s annual campaign, we have an exciting opportunity to help build a brighter future for the area and nourish the lives of those who reside in it,” Schnuck said. “Many across our region continue to contend with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need is great. Through United Way, we can collectively help our neighbors and support our entire community as we work together to be stronger, healthier and more equitable.”

“United Way is helping here in the St. Louis community every day, supporting a breadth of services that empower local people to thrive and make our region better equipped to take on the future for generations to come,” Wuller said. “Whether it’s giving a young person the tools to prepare for college, providing hot meals and companionship to homebound seniors, or helping mothers and fathers find employment, United Way is critical to moving our entire region forward.”

The annual fall fundraising campaign begins today and runs through November. United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and strong communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Last year, our community came together once again for the good of all, even when faced with incredibly challenging circumstances, and although we are not rallying around a specific dollar goal this year, we are excited to bring the community together to help here and help locally,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, partners and individuals, we provide support and resources to those who need it most, changing lives in 324 Zip codes right here in the St. Louis region.”

During last year’s campaign, employees, labor unions and corporate leaders from more than 1,300 companies and organizations from across the St. Louis region came together through United Way to create a stronger and healthier St. Louis community.

Individuals interested in donating may pledge online at HelpingPeople.Org/Campaign2021. Area residents will also have the opportunity to support United Way Wednesday, October 6 - Tuesday, October 19 at all Schnucks locations through the company’s “Round Up at the Register” program, with 100% of donations benefitting United Way.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: