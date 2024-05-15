ST. LOUIS - United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) hosted its annual Run for the Roses Derby event at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. The event garnered over $100,000 in early community campaign pledges from its Leadership Giving Society donors that will be used to invest into UWGSL’s efforts to support the St. Louis region.

Guests sported Kentucky-Derby themed attire that included a best hat contest for women and dapper gent for men. They also enjoyed popular traditions like the Bourbon Pull, Mint Juleps, Derby-themed appetizers, games, a 360-photo booth, and watched the Derby race on the big screens. See more photos here Facebook photo album

“Derby Day offers a perfect opportunity for United Way of Greater St. Louis to celebrate our Leadership Society donors during an evening of networking and fun,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “This exclusive event serves as a pacesetter for our community-wide fall fundraising campaign by inspiring early Leadership-level pledges as we aim to make a strong difference for over one million local neighbors again – together.”

UWGSL Leadership Givers are a group of more than 7,000 local, community-focused philanthropists and professionals who pledge an annual gift of $1,000 or more to UWGSL. Leadership Giving Societies include the Charmaine Chapman Society, Women’s Leadership Society, Men’s Leadership Society, Multicultural Leadership Society, de Tocqueville Society, and United Young Leaders.

Those looking to pledge a gift to UWGSL or become a Leadership Giver can visit Helpingpeople.org.

