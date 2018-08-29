ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced its 2018 community campaign goal of $76 million. Campaign co-chairs Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor at Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, made the announcement.

“United Way is woven into the fabric of our community, helping residents on both sides of the river through education, financial stability, health and basic needs,” said Chancellor Wrighton. “Having lived in St. Louis for more than two decades, I’ve seen the people of this region come together time and time again to help one another. Jeff and I are inspired by this and excited to champion United Way and all that it does for our community.”

“The vital work and vast reach of United Way throughout the entire St. Louis region is critical to creating robust and safe communities for everyone,” said Fox. “I’m confident that our community will once again come together to support our neighbors in need.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign officially begins today and runs through early November.

“St. Louis is a particularly giving and caring region, and we are grateful to all of the people and companies who join in supporting United Way,” said Orv Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Because of their generosity, we not only provide assistance with the temporary needs of today, but also focus on finding and developing solutions to create lasting change for generations to come.”

Last year, more than 100,000 individuals and 2,000 businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise a record $75.65 million for people in a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. Individuals interested in donating may pledge online at HelpingPeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

