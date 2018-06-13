ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis announced today that Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor at Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, will serve as co-chairs of the 2018 annual community campaign (photos of Wrighton and Fox).

“Like Washington University, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires people to realize their full potential,” said Wrighton. “I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as campaign co-chair this year, and look forward to working with so many in the community dedicated to helping others.”

“United Way of Greater St. Louis and its support of health and human services is essential to sustaining our region’s vitality and to improving the livelihood and well-being of the people who call St. Louis home,” said Fox. “Our region is one of the most generous in the nation and this is never as apparent as it is during United Way’s annual campaign. I’m honored to lead alongside Chancellor Wrighton in this important role.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week into a 16-county region to help people and create strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign officially begins in September.

“We are grateful to have Chancellor Wrighton and Jeff Fox on board as this year’s leaders, and for their commitment to serving our region and helping people through United Way,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Both bring exemplary leadership and knowledge, as well as passion for the St. Louis region. Their efforts will be instrumental in engaging our corporate and individual donors and increasing United Way’s impact in the community.”

Last year, United Way’s campaign was co-chaired by Michael Neidorff, chairman and CEO of Centene Corporation, and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, LLC. United Way raised a record $75.65 million in 2017 to help people in the region.

About Mark Wrighton

Chancellor Wrighton has served as Washington University’s 14th Chancellor for more than two decades and has made unprecedented progress in campus improvements, resource development, curriculum, international reputation, and undergraduate applications and student quality. Prior to joining Washington University, Wrighton served as provost and chief academic officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

From 2000 through 2006, Wrighton served as a presidential appointee to the National Science Board, which is the science policy advisor to the President and Congress and is the primary advisory board of the National Science Foundation. Additionally, he is a past chair of the Business-Higher Education Forum and the Association of American Universities. Wrighton is also a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the American Philosophical Society. He is the author of over 300 articles in professional and scholarly journals, is the holder of 16 patents, and co-author of a book, “Organometallic Photochemistry.”

Wrighton received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox joined Harbour Group in 1985 as manager of corporate development and has since served as group president, president and chief operating officer. He currently serves as chairman of the board and CEO.

Fox is a member of the board of directors of Backstoppers, Fair St. Louis and the Fox Family Foundation. He previously served on the board of OmniQuip International, St. Louis Zoo, First National Bank of St. Louis, Humane Society of Missouri, United Way of Greater St. Louis and Missouri Life Sciences Research Board. Fox also previously served as president of the development board for St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Fox received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and his master’s degree from Washington University.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

About Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world's leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society. The university draws students to St. Louis from about 90 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 14,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The approximately 3,700 faculty teach in seven schools: Arts & Sciences, Brown School, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, School of Engineering & Applied Science, School of Law and School of Medicine. The university has been affiliated with 24 Nobel laureates, many of whom did a significant portion of their award-winning work at the university. The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

