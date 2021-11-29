ST. LOUIS — The season of giving is here, and United Way of Greater St. Louis recently released a free Holiday Volunteer Guide, an online tool featuring local volunteer opportunities during the holiday season. The Guide can be found at STLvolunteer.org/hvg.

“This is the time of year where the spirit of giving is high and many people want to lend a helping hand,” said Rick Skinner, vice president of United Way’s Volunteer Center. “United Way is excited about providing our community with the Holiday Volunteer Guide, a valuable resource for local families and individuals to find new and exciting ways to give back during this season of giving.”

All of the opportunities listed are through reputable non-profit agencies throughout the St. Louis region in Missouri and Illinois. There are a wide array of volunteer opportunities that people can explore by location, age, skill set, passion, and keyword. Additionally, there are both in-person, virtual, and do-it-yourself at home opportunities available through the Guide.

Current examples include creating holiday goodie bags for local children, delivering holiday meals for homebound individuals, serving as a greeter and assisting with children’s activities at local holiday events, sorting and organizing clothes and donations, and unloading and bagging meals at local food pantries. Virtual and do-it-yourself opportunities include filling out holiday greeting cards for older adults, contributing to holiday wish lists, and creating holiday wreaths for those who are newly housed.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visitwww.HelpingPeople.org.

