ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis recently awarded one-time grants totaling $136,143 to 29 local nonprofits, community agencies and faith-based organizations in an effort to bridge the digital divide in the St. Louis region. This follows an initial round of $46,412 in funding from United Way in partnership with Starbucks Foundation earlier this year to 10 nonprofits to provide internet access, digital devices and technology training to the community. In total, United Way has awarded more than $182,000 to 39 nonprofits across the St. Louis region in Missouri and Illinois to address the digital divide.

The funding from these grants will allow organizations to provide approximately 1,200 youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities impacted by the pandemic with internet access and digital devices for continued access to critical programs and services.

“Our local community will increasingly rely on technology to stay connected for work, school and social needs, so it is imperative for us to support digital access and literacy for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “The majority of our Safety Net partner agencies provide virtual programming and resources, and we are committed to helping people here in the St. Louis region access those resources needed to sustain and thrive.”

Grant recipients were carefully determined by a team of volunteers, which considered agencies offering virtual learning supports and other virtual programming for youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The following organizations each received a grant:

Almost Home, Inc.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association St. Louis Regional Chapter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Illinois

Bilingual International Assistant Services of Greater St. Louis

Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Inc.

Boys Hope Girls Hope St. Louis

Boy Scouts of America, Inc., Greater St. Louis Area Council

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Urban Programs

Center for Hearing & Speech

Center for Women in Transition

Community Living, Inc.

Coordinated Youth & Human Services

Doorways (Interfaith Residence)

Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis

Emmaus Homes, Inc.

FamilyForward

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition

Gene Slay's Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Highland Area Christian Ministry

Illinois Center of Autism

Independence Center

Lincoln County Council on Aging

Lutheran Senior Services

Mission St. Louis

Northside Youth and Senior Service Center, Inc.

Peter & Paul Community Services

Sherwood Forest Camp, Inc.

St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired

St. Vincent Home for Children

The SoulFisher Ministries

United 4 Children

United Cerebral Palsy Heartland

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

VOYCE

Young Women's Christian Association of Alton, Illinois

Youth and Family Center

