Initiative connects teens with volunteer opportunities throughout summer

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced the launch of its Summer of Service program, giving teens ages 13-17 the opportunity to earn prizes while volunteering their time. Participation in the program runs now through July 31 and students are required to sign up for volunteer projects online at www.stlvolunteer.org/summer in order to be eligible for prizes.

The first 200 registered volunteers to complete 10 hours of service will earn one free ticket to any Wehrenberg movie theatre. Additionally, all volunteers who complete 10 hours of service will be entered into a raffle for the grand prize, four tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game later this summer. Participants can earn additional raffle tickets for every 10 hours of service completed through the program.

Students can volunteer with independent opportunities through STLVolunteer or participate in one of the following sponsored events hosted by United Way:

Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. until noon: University City Children’s Center Summer Fun Camp Preparation

Friday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.: St. Louis Arc Wacky Olympics

Thursday, July 7 from 9:00 a.m. until noon: Community Care Center, Inc.’s Basic Needs Outreach and Support

Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. until noon: The Y. Literacy Center’s Great School Clean-Up

Spots for each event are limited and registration is required; additional information for each project can be found at https://www.stlvolunteer.org/vp.

“Summer of service provides local teenagers a fun opportunity to give back during their time off of school by connecting them with the programs and organizations that need assistance and service,” said Rick Skinner, vice president – volunteer center, United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Only students who live in the following counties are eligible for participation in Summer of Service: Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis, Warren.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

